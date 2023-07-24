PADUCAH — A Mayfield, Kentucky, man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was convicted in federal court of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Federal prosecutors say investigators found in February 2022 that 37-year-old Deanthony L. Noonan of Mayfield had 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture that he intended to distribute.
Last week, a judge sentenced Noonan to 15 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Because the charge is federal, Noonan won't be eligible for parole.
The US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says the case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration's Paducah post of duty, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the Graves County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock with the Paducah Branch Office prosecuted the case.