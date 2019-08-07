UPDATE: The Murray Police Department says Patrick Cartwright has been arrested in Marshall County.
MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a man charged with first degree assault in Murray, Kentucky.
An officer responded to a business on Octane Drive on Wednesday to find a woman who had bruises on her face and neck and a cut on her hand from a sharp object, a Murray Police Department news release says.
The release says officers were given a description of the suspect, 33-year-old Patrick Cartwright of Mayfield, and they searched for him — but Cartwright had already left the area.
Police included a surveillance photo with the news release, which they say shows Cartwright. The man in the image appears to have a full beard. He is wearing a dark hat, dark T-shirt, khaki shorts and sneakers/
If you have information about where Cartwright is, you can contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.