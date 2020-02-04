UPDATE 2/4: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Rick Freeze was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday.
Freeze is accused to trying to sell stolen hunting equipment.
They would like to thank the public for their help in the investigation.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, man who was arrested last week on multiple charges is wanted in McCracken County, the sheriff's office says.
Jan. 23, McCracken County detectives met with 32-year-old Rick Anthony Freeze of Mayfield. A news release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the undercover detectives agreed to meet Freeze at a Lone Oak business to buy stolen hunting equipment. The release says Freeze arrived at the meeting place with stolen property in his vehicle.
Freeze was arrested on a Graves County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says, in addition to stolen property, investigators found methamphetamine and a smoking pipe in the vehicle.
Freeze was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on the 23rd, but the sheriff's office says he is now wanted on a warrant stemming from the McCracken County case.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Freeze is to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.