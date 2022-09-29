Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan was recognized this week for her service to her city with a RISE Award from the Kentucky League of Cities.
The new award from the KLC was also presented to Prestonburg Mayor Les Stapleton. O'Nan was honored because of her service to her community in the wake of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, and Stapleton was honored because of his service in the face of catastrophic flooding in his community in July of this year. The organization says the award will not be given out annually, and it will only go to "those whose service to cities is unparalleled."
KLC Executive Director and CEO James D. Chaney released the following statement Wednesday, explaining why the league wanted to honor these two mayors:
“The two mayors recognized as 2022 RISE Award winners are shining examples of the significant impact local leaders have in their communities. Both rose to the challenge when presented with unimaginable tragedy and adversity. They earned the respect of not only those of us at KLC but of those whose lives they have touched every day in the community they serve.
“Mayor O’Nan became a global media ambassador for Kentucky’s strength after December’s devastating tornadoes. Her incredibly calm and positive demeanor served as a model of grace and gratitude. Mayor Stapleton spent nearly every waking minute responding to his neighbors across eastern Kentucky after July's deadly floods. He was able to get things done, even if it meant jumping into a raft himself to take food to trapped citizens. And all of this, just weeks after Prestonsburg police officers were brutally killed. Both cities are blessed to have dedicated public servants leading them at these difficult times.”
In a statement included in KLC's announcement of the award, O'Nan says she's grateful for the recognition and the support she's received from the league.
"The City of Mayfield has always benefitted from a strong relationship with the Kentucky League of Cities," O'Nan said. "In the months since the devastation of Dec. 10, 2021, we have had no better friend than KLC. To have been honored along with Mayor Stapleton of Prestonsburg as a recipient of the first RISE Award is so humbling for me. I am so very grateful to Executive Director J.D. Chaney, and I am proud to be a part of the KLC family.”
Stapleton also expressed his gratitude in a statement that reads: “Winning the RISE Award is an illustration of what happens when a city works together. I work with great people in the City of Prestonsburg and thank them for the opportunity for me to win this award. I’d also like to thank KLC, which allows city and elected officials to grow and work for their city and the commonwealth.”