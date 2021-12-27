MAYFIELD, KY — Structural engineers have determined that Mayfield City Hall is sound, and the building is safe to remain standing. However, Mayor Kathy O'Nan said it may end up being the most historic building on Mayfield's court square when all is said and done.
The mayor shared that information during a sit-down interview Monday with Local 6, updating the community on conditions in Mayfield after an EF-4 tornado struck on Dec. 10.
"Our city hall, which is built in the 1970s, will probably be the historic business on the square downtown," O'Nan said. "And that's a very sad thing for me to say, but I'm also proud that it will be there and that we will have one thing left from what this tornado has taken from us."
O'Nan said the city is currently in the relief phase of cleanup. To date, 2.3 million cubic yards of debris has been removed. The Army Corps of Engineers expects to bring in as many as 20 large trucks by the middle of this week to continue to remove debris. O'Nan said the Corps won't leave until debris cleanup is complete. They're making multiple sweeps, and O'Nan asked that everyone be patient. If debris is not yet cleaned up, it will be.
An immediate concern for O'Nan and other city and Graves County leaders is the mental health of residents and first responders. Currently, she says Four Rivers Behavioral Health is going door to door with the National Guard as part of an outreach program.
Power has been restored to 4,645 customers. As of Monday morning, O'Nan says 846 people remain in the dark. She's asking those people to call Mayfield Electric and Water Systems.
Finally, housing remains a top priority. Right now, many residents are being housed in state parks.
"We want to get them home as quickly as possible. We don't want to lose any of our people," O'Nan said.
While the mayor said it's too early to begin the recovery phase, she says FEMA has already assisted people locally to the tune of $1,686,711 for expenses including medical, home repair and housing.
Watch the video above to view Mayor O'Nan's full update.