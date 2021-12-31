MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan is again updating her community on the latest recovery efforts for the city, and Graves County as a whole.
She says she was asked by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to share an important message on moving storm debris for removal.
"As they remove the debris from right-of-way in front of your property, if there is debris remaining, if you will get that pushed to the right-of-way back up — all that you have, as many times as it takes back up to the right-of-way — as they can make many sweeps and remove that debris from the roads and streets of Graves County," O'Nan said.
Also in the video message, she wished her town and community a blessed and safe 2022, adding that she knows the transition will be difficult for many who lost loved ones just three weeks ago when the Dec. 10 tornado struck.