MAYFIELD, KY — City governments are making budget cuts nationwide because of COVID-19. The city of Mayfield is one of them.
City leaders have already made cuts this year, and as they put together next year's budgets, they hope to avoid future cuts.
For the current fiscal year, the city had more than $10.5 million budgeted.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing restrictions with it, it forced the city to lay off off its ballpark manager.
Mayor Kathy O'Nan and the rest of the city council members volunteered to have their pay cut for April and May. A decision has not yet been made for June.
The city also froze hiring for the police and fire departments.
Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said the department has two recruits in pre-employment that will have to wait.
"We're going to be six months on before we're able to replace those two spots, and so that's difficult," said Kent. "The workloads [will] just be shared among fewer people, fewer workers."
Everyone has had to adapt.
The fire department turned one of its three fire stations into a disinfectant room for equipment.
Mayfield-Graves County Fire Chief Jeremy Creason, who is also the EMS director, said it is tough not being able to hire to fill four vacant positions, but the fire department is managing.
"We're not paying the retirement, the health insurance benefits on those empty positions," said Creason. "We're giving some of our employees who may have a spouse who has been adversely affected by the pandemic to maybe pickup some extra shifts of overtime."
O'Nan said the city is still hoping to have $11 million for the next fiscal year's budget.
"Because our property value has been reassessed, that was a benefit to us, as well as the state froze retirement contributions that we were to make," said O'Nan. "So it really helped us with our budget, and we were able to maintain pretty close to the budget that we had last year."
As city leaders put together next year's budget, they are prioritizing their needs over their wants.
The 2020-2021 budget will have its second reading on June 8.