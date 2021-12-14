The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader, the newspapers of record for their respective hometowns, will publish as scheduled for Wednesday delivery.
Newspapers in Mayfield and Graves County will be delivered where they can be safely thrown. Newspapers in Princeton and Caldwell County will be delivered as usual by the U.S. Postal Service.
However, each newspaper is adding copies to its press run to make free newspapers available to our neighbors that need information about the storm and recovery efforts.
In Mayfield, you can pick up a copy of the Mayfield Messenger at the TCC Verizon office located at 1259 Paris Road. That’s at the intersection of Charles Drive and Paris Road, next to Papa John’s Pizza. Newspapers will be available, at no charge, beginning at 8 a.m.
In Princeton, you can pick up a copy of the Princeton Times Leader at our office at 323 South Jefferson St. That’s at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and Legion Drive. Newspapers will be available, at no charge, beginning at 8 a.m.
The Mayfield Messenger office was destroyed in the tornado. We are currently working out of the office of our sister publication in Marshall County.