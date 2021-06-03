MAYFIELD, KY – The Mayfield Independent Schools have announced Antonio Sherrill will become the new principal of Mayfield Middle School (MMS).
Sherrill will become the first African American to assume this role in the schools history. Sherrill graduated from Mayfield High School in 2005, and has been working at the middle school as an assistant principal since 2019.
“As a former student of Mayfield Independent Schools, I have an overwhelming excitement to work in this role. I am the success story of so many both retired and currently working educators, community members, mentors, and family who have poured into me,” Sherrill said. “I believe it’s not where they come from, it’s where we believe we can take them. It’s going to be a great year!”
Sherrill has spent his entire professional career as an educator in the Mayfield Indepedent Schools system.
After earning his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Murray State University in 2009, Sherrill began teaching fifth grade at Mayfield Elementary School. He has since obtained his master’s degree in Teacher Leadership and Rank I in Education Administration.
Sherrill is filling the position left vacant following the move of current MMS Principal Kelly Stinson to the position of Director of Pupil Personnel for Mayfield Independent Schools.