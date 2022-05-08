MAYFIELD, KY-- Mother's Day.
A day to celebrate moms and honor the sacrifices they make for their families.
For some moms, family is bigger than the people they share a home with.
One group of women are mothering the city of Mayfield.
Special volunteers at God's Corner in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Her son graduates high school next weekend, but she's here sacrificing to help tornado victims in the area.
And Tracy's home was right next door to where god's corner stands now.
Paula Hercamp, coordinator, tells me her family's home and all their belongings were destroyed in the Dec.10th tornadoes.
“But yet, here she is, taking care of others. Putting her troubles behind her. Her fears and her worries,” Hercamp says.
God's Corner has a rotation of 43 women, many of them mothers or grandmothers who help keep the operation running, 5 months in.
From stockpiling supplies to cleaning up debris, they do it all.
“They unselfishly, give of themselves, of their time, of their resources, and the connections that they have, just to help their fellow man,” says Hercamp.
A lot of them don't want recognition for what they do.
But to Hercamp, they're vital not only to her, but the community.
“They're my angels in disguise. People say, ‘Oh, Mrs. Paula, you know, this place is, God's Corner is a success, helping the people because of what you're doing.’ No. All of these women, they are the wind in my sails,” Hercamp says.
Hercamp says continuing to give back on a day like Mother's Day, where they're supposed to be celebrated, is a sign of their true humility.
“It wouldn't happen if all these ladies weren't coming together. So to me, they are the mothers of Mayfield. They're the mothers of everyone. With their love and their compassion. Just helping,” Hercamp says.
That help that they give to people who need it, is the embodiment of what motherhood truly is.
God's Corner offers free items to tornado survivors like food, clothing, toiletries, and baby products.
They are located at the corner of West Walnut and South 8th street.
They are open daily until sundown.