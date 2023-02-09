MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield and Graves County lost 24 members of their community as a result of the the Dec. 10 tornado last year, and now, they're asking for the public's help to create unique memorials for them.
They're called "buddy benches," and each one is made-up of 200 pounds of plastic bottle caps.
According to a Wednesday release, two non-profits — the Mayfield Lions Club and Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center — are teaming up to start this project, "to make sure that none of these 24 individuals are ever forgotten."
Each person will reportedly have a buddy bench created in their honor. In order to manufacture all 24 benches, the nonprofits need to collect 4,800 pounds — over two tons — of bottle caps.
They say you can help.
According to the release, the clubs are collecting clean, dry plastic bottle caps and lids to help them complete the project. Click the PDF below for more details on which kinds of caps can and cannot be recycled for this project.
Those who wish to donate may deliver caps and lids to 501 West James Street, the old Mayfield Vet Clinic.
You may put your donations inside of the blue plastic barrel located on the west side of the building. There's a sign designating the barrel as the drop-off location, the groups say.
If you have a large amount of lids or caps to donate, you can message the Mayfield Lions Club Facebook page to have them picked up.
According to the release, Sammie's Buddy Bench Project has already donated one bench to the groups' cause.
"We know this project is a huge undertaking, but we want to make sure we never forget those that the tornado took from us in December of 2021," the release says.
For more information, email or call Mayfield Lions Club President Jeremy Prince at (270) 619-6306 or Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center Board Member Jaime Prince at (270) 705-4205.