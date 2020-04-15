MAYFIELD, KY — We now know the number of staff members and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Mayfield, Kentucky, nursing home.
Mills Health and Rehabilitation Center announced on Tuesday that multiple staff members and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.
Wednesday, Mills Administrator David Dietz gave Local 6 more information about those positive test results and what the facility is doing in response. Dietz said 13 staff members and six residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. He said 21 staff members and 20 residents have been tested. In total, the center has 126 staff members and 72 residents.
The administrator said Mills' isolation areas are in a separate wing of the center, and staffing is consistent for that wing to minimize exposure.
Dietz said Mills is following all the Graves County Health Department's recommendations regarding COVID-19, as well as guidelines from the CDC and all state and federal regulations. He said all staff members are screened before they enter the facility, and they are screened again once they complete their shift. He said staff members are wearing masks at all times, and social distancing is practiced by staff and residents in all areas of the facility.
The administrator said visitation is restricted, so Mills is offering other ways for residents to communicate with their loved ones, like FaceTime and Skype calls. He said the nursing home has restricted communal dining and group activities among residents, but residents are being provided with activities they can do in their rooms.
Dietz said staff are completing COVID-19 assessments of all residents during every shift.
He said the facility is providing staff members with all the necessary personal protective equipment, and staff members have been educated on proper infection control practices for work and home. Dietz said all staff members are infection specialist certified.
Dietz said the nursing home has increased its sanitation stations, and has implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all areas of the facility.