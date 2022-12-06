MAYFIELD, KY — Nearly one year after a devastating tornado outbreak left emotional and physical scars across multiple communities in the Local 6 area, groups offering support and resources for survivors are reminding them that those resources are there to help them.
Saturday will mark one year since an EF-4 tornado carved a path of destruction in Mayfield. Loose brick, debris and collapsed buildings remain in the city, reminders of the tragic event that claimed loved ones and destroyed homes and businesses. But the people of Mayfield continue to rebuild and work toward restoring hope.
Fours River Behavioral Health and Mayfield Independent Schools are encouraging people to take advantage with resources such as mental health counseling as they continue to cope with the trauma of the tornado outbreak.
"We definitely are still working with our students and their families, and we know that with the upcoming anniversary that everybody deals with these situations in different ways" Mayfield Independent Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Kelly Stinson says.
The road to recovery is long and hard.
"We're still going to be right here. We're just a phone call away and always looking forward to helping somebody," says Danelle Sams with Four Rivers Behavioral Health. Practicing breathing, mindfulness and avoiding triggers are all ways Four Rivers Behavioral Health say can help you move forward from a traumatic event.
"You're not alone. You don't have to deal with these difficult feelings alone," Sams says.