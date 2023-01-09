MAYFIELD, KY — January 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, but one way you can show support for a local police department is coming up later this month.
The Mayfield Police Department is asking members of the community to donate blood on the department's behalf on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the Mayfield Battle of the Badges.
A blood drive is being held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day at the Graves County Health Department.
"Come out and support Mayfield Police Department!" the police department said in a Facebook post. "Let them know you are donating on behalf of the Police Department so we can take home the trophy!"
The Battle of the Badges is a Red Cross blood drive that helps first responders secure life-saving blood donations.
For more information about Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drives, click here.
Check out this flyer for more information about the Mayfield Battle of the Badges drive coming up on Jan. 24: