MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Police Department is reminding people who live in the west Kentucky city that officers are able to properly collect syringes and other sharps found in the community.
The reminder comes after officers were called Wednesday to safely recover an uncapped, loaded syringe found at a local business.
"The department encourages the public to report finding such items, but rather than handling those themselves, call for an Officer to properly collect and dispose of the syringe utilizing PPE and a sharps container," the police department said in a public service announcement about the incident posted to Facebook.
The Food and Drug Administration recommends placing all needles and other sharps in a sharps disposal container immediately after use to avoid accidental needle sticks and cuts. Different communities have different locations and methods to allow people to safely dispose of syringes and other sharps. For more information form the FDA, click here.
For more information regarding needle disposal in your state, call Safe Needle Disposal at 1-800-643-1643 or email info@safeneedledisposal.org.