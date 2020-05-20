MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Police Department has identified a man in an attempted murder-suicide in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Police Chief Nathan Kent says the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on South 10th Street. Kent says the man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself.
Officers say they were met outside the house by the woman with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Officers say she told them that the gunman, 29-year-old Hagen Mills, was still inside and had turned the gun on himself.
Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Officers say Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also say that two of the woman's family members were held in the house by Mills until she returned home. Officers say she was shot by Mills when she entered her house.
The two family members were not physically injured during the incident.