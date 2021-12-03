GRAVES COUNTY, KY – Two men were arrested Friday morning after Mayfield police officers took fire while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
According to the Mayfield Police Facebook page, officers announced themselves at the front door of a Mayfield residence attempting to serve the arrest warrant. 38-year-old Cortes Thornton answered the front door and fired a round from a handgun towards the two officers before slamming the door.
Neither officer was wounded from the gunshot.
As officers took cover, police say 40-year-old Tario Curtis fled the residence from the back door. After a brief foot chase he was apprehended. Illegal drugs and large amounts of cash were found on Curtis.
Officers then surrounded the perimeter and ordered Thornton surrender and exit the house. After a few minutes, Thornton called 911 and told dispatch he intended to surrender.
Shortly after, Thornton exited the residence and was arrested.
Mayfield police obtained a search warrant for the residence. During their search they located the firearm and the spent shell casing from the shot fired. Police also discovered illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.
Both Thornton and Curtis are Mayfield residents. They are being held at Graves County Jail.
Thornton faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), tampering with physical evidence, possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree.
Curtis faces charges of fleeing or evading police 2nd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (meth), trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces).
Mayfield police were assisted by the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and the Graves County Jail.