MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield is warning residents not to fall for a scam impersonating the Mayfield Fire Department.
The Mayfield Police Department says it has received multiple reports of people receiving text messages claiming the Mayfield Fire Department is selling T-shirts. The text message claims to offer a $10 discount on T-shirts and includes a link to order them.
The fire department is not selling T-shirts.
If you receive a scam text of any kind, do not reply to it, and do not click any links that may be included in the text. Instead, block the sender and delete the text.