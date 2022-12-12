MAYFIELD, KY — One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like. Mayfield Rebuilds gave a presentation to the city council on Monday, as the city's urban planner gets ready to make designs for redevelopment.
Some of the key amenities the group wants to see in those city plans include a new community center, a farmer's market and more affordable housing options. The next step will be to take those community driven asks, and turn them into a reality.
The presentation comes a little over one year to the day after an EF-4 tornado hit the community.
"I don't see how we can progress until we meet as many needs as possible," Mayfield Rebuilds Chair Jill Celaya said.
Celaya and the committee chairs of Mayfield Rebuilds shared their plans for what needs to be built. They have seven areas of focus: education, heath and welfare, business, transportation, arts and quality of life, housing and rebuild and design. Their plans were based on data collected from people who live in Mayfield.
"The majority of them wanted a safe place to go when there's a storm, and that just broke my heart," Celaya said.
The city's urban planner, Mark Arnold with Bell Engineering out of Lexington, shared some early renderings showing what Mayfield could look like in the future. With the responses from Mayfield Rebuilds in, Arnold can begin tweaking his preliminary designs to fit the community's needs.
"We've got work to do. We haven't assembled all of the data, but we're starting to. We've kind of got some of the parts in place now to move forward," Arnold said during his presentation.
The improvements range from small-scale ideas, like planting trees, to larger projects like underground infrastructure improvements that could take years. Several items top the list as the next step of the recovery process ramps up.
"They want the walkability and the gathering places, that's what was so inspiring! That people want to be together in this community, and that's what's made us strong and made us come through this as well as we have to this point," Celaya said.
Mayfield Rebuilds is an all volunteer organization. Each of the committee members specializes in a n area of Mayfield's rebuilding and recovery.
