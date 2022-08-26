MAYFIELD, KY — Organizations continue to help Mayfield move forward from the EF4 tornado that devastated the community in December, and they're working to collaborate with people in the community.
Mayfield Rebuilds hosted an open house where members of the public met for the first time with an urban planner hired by the city.
Debris and construction are still common sights in Mayfield, but discussions on restoration are underway.
Dozens of people met with Bell Engineering Urban Planner Mark Arnold on Friday. Leaders say the meeting was important.
"New Mayfield will be for our community," Mayfield Rebuilds Chairwoman Jill Celaya said. "It's not for just a handful of us that are making plans. It's to serve everybody."
People mentioned ideas like green space, the walkability of the city and more recreation. Arnold said these topics are key because they can motivate people to stay in the Mayfield area.
"If you put the right pieces in place, folks will want to redevelop here," Arnold said. "There'll be reason to come back to Mayfield, build their businesses. There'll be reason to move back to Mayfield and live here."
For those who live in the city now, these talks are all the more important.
Challenges include housing and getting people to move back to the city -- not only for older generations, but for young people.
Students from Graves County and Mayfield high schools attended the meeting and gave their input.
They are the future of Mayfield.
"That's who's going to be affected by it are those students, so that was fabulous that we were able to hear what their ideas were about the town they'd like to live in and thrive in," said Celaya.
The final goal? Mayfield Rebuilds wants to make sure the city comes back strong for every person.
Other points of discussion included the court square and incorporating local businesses into the downtown area.
Bell Engineering has worked on urban planning projects in other Kentucky cities, including Murray and Lexington. They've also worked internationally.