MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Independent School District is postponing the first day of school for all students in kindergarten to 12th-grade, because of renovations going on at Mayfield High School.
The first day of school was set for Aug. 4, but has been moved to Aug. 11, the district announced Tuesday. Preschool students will start the year on Aug. 18.
The school district says it needs an extra week to make sure all safety requirements are met regarding the renovation.
To see a digital copy of the district's new 2021-22 academic calendar, download the document below.