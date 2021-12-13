MAYFIELD, KY — Lives in the Local 6 area have been changed forever across our region. Homes, businesses, and landmarks will need to be rebuilt after a tornado ravaged Mayfield. Several homeowners whose homes were damaged or destroyed are having to spend money to stay in a hotel, simply because they have nowhere else to go.
For some, the work to rebuild is already underway. For others, picking up the pieces is just the start. Mahala Perez and members of her church were clearing out her home on Walnut Street Monday afternoon.
“I had no clue if any of my family was OK,” Perez said.
She and her family are now staying at a hotel in Metropolis, Illinois.
“Now we have been displaced by this tornado, and of course we are, you know, we’re homeless,” Perez said. “As so many people are.”
Just down the road, Aaron Williams was working to put American flags up.
“This is all about America. We need each other right now. That’s the one thing I’ll always do is be there to help,” Williams said.
While he’s there for his community, he’s worried others may see this as a time to leave.
“I’m afraid it’s going to take a lot of people out of the city. I’m afraid the population’s going to go down,” Williams said. “Now everyone’s going to get this insurance money and move because it’ll be easier. A lot of people probably won’t want to rebuild here, but I hope they stick around.”
Even in this dark time Perez is keeping her head up.
“We’ll survive,” Perez said. “We have people who will help us and I’m sure that we can make it.”
Although many people, like Perez, have lost their houses, after speaking with them we know they’ll always consider Mayfield home.
To learn how you can help those affected by Friday’s tornado, click here.
If you were displaced by the storms and need lodging in the Local 6 area, click here for more information about shelters that have been established.