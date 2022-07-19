MAYFIELD, KY — While the EF4 tornado that struck Mayfield in December was an overnight incident, its impact that will be felt for years to come and will cost millions. You asked us to answer one question. When will the millions of dollars raised by the state for tornado relief make its way to those who need it?
So far, $41.5 million has been allocated from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
"Where is the millions of dollars at?" Mayfield resident Brianna Young asked.
She's not the only one wondering when that money will flow into the community.
"I think we should have more buildings built for the people that are displaced. I don't understand where the money has gone," Young said. "I mean, you know, but I do think they need to rebuild for the people that lost everything."
Gov. Andy Beshear's office says an additional $12 million from the fund will go toward the 11 local long-term recovery groups for distribution. However, Recover Mayfield Graves Executive Director Ryan Drane said the group is still waiting on final guidance from the state regarding how that money can be sent out.
Rebuilding the community comes with a huge financial toll, and the strain of rebuilding homes is even greater for some families. It's having an effect on things as simple as buying groceries.
"Groceries are outrageous right now," Young said. "Like I said, the economy's real bad right now, everything's going up and there's people displaced from the storm."
Young hopes to see that changed soon, but said she's not holding out hope.
Drane said once the Recover Mayfield Graves group gets that funding from the state, they will be posting the financials on their website for people to track how the money is being distributed.