MAYFIELD, KY — Saturday marks one year since a tornado outbreak altered countless lives in many communities in the Local 6 area.
Monday morning, the WPSD Local 6 weather team received a special honor from the Mayfield Rotary Club.
"The Mayfield Rotary Club Award of Excellence. Never before in the annals of Graves County history have so many owed so much to so few as we owe the WPSD weather crew," said Rotarian Fred Biggs, presenting the award to Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson.
Mayfield was one of the towns hit hardest by the tornado outbreak. Trent attended the Rotary meeting to give a talk about the storm and the Local 6 Weather Authority coverage of it. He was surprised and honored when the club presented him with the Award of Excellence recognizing the team's coverage the night of Dec. 10, 2021.