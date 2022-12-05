Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread drizzle will also create rapid reductions in visibility for drivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&