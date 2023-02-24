MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Independent School District says a threat that led to the cancellation of a Thursday basketball game against Graves County High School was an "intentional false report."
Previous: Basketball game at Mayfield High School postponed until Friday due to 'potential safety concern'
According to a Friday Facebook post from the district, the threat was investigated and determined to be an intentional false report, not made by or towards a Mayfield student.
Additionally, they thanked local law enforcement for their quick response and help.
The game was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Mayfield High School.