MAYFIELD, KY — A section of KY 58/ KY 80/ Broadway in downtown Mayfield will be closed Wednesday morning to allow for building demolition, for approximately 10 days.
According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will allow for demolition of some business buildings along the west side of U.S. 45/ South 7th street, between Broadway and South St.
KY 58/KY 80/Broadway will be closed between 6th St. and 8th St. starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The cabinet says drivers can self-detour using side streets or by using KY 121 and the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass.
The cabinet urges drivers to maintain caution in the area, and to never drive around Road Closed barricades, as they are there for drivers' safety.