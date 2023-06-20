MAYFIELD, KY — Travel coach Erik Wilson will step up to the plate next season as the Mayfield Lady Cardinals' new fast pitch softball head coach, Mayfield Independent School announced Tuesday.
Wilson, who is a former baseball player from Ballard County, began coaching fast pitch softball three years ago with Jason Jones for the Talons 07 travel team. On that team, Mayfield Independent Schools says Wilson coached Lady Cardinals Lex Feagin, Hailee Jones and Maddie Massey, as well as Wilson's 12-year-old daughter, Annabella.
The school district says Wilson views Mayfield's 2024 fast pitch season as a new beginning.
“It’s a fresh start for our program to start building it up, teaching the game to our younger girls, having our older girls lead more and lead by example," Wilson said in a statement included in the district's announcement. “Honestly, I can’t wait to get started. It’s exciting.”
Also on Tuesday, the district named former Mayfield Assistant Baseball Coach Kent Price as the head coach of the Cardinals' baseball team.
