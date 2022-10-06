MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield teen has been reported missing after walking away from his home on Wednesday evening.
According to a report from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Christian Garcia left home around 7:30 Wednesday evening after his siblings took his phone away from him.
Garcia is described as having a medium build with brown eyes and medium-length black hair.
Anyone with information on Garcia's location should call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-450, or your local law enforcement agency.