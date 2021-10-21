KSP Post 1

A telecommunicator from Mayfield is among 14 Kentucky State Police employees who were honored by the agency during its annual civilian awards ceremony Thursday in Frankfort. 

KSP held the award ceremony to recognize civilian employees for their work in 2020. 

“All of you are essential front-line workers who are faced with unique challenges daily and work to keep both our state troopers and Kentuckians safe at all times,” said Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey, who attended the ceremony. “Thank you for serving the commonwealth with the utmost integrity, skill and dedication.”

Jerry Beasley, a telecommunicator with KSP Post 1 in Mayfield, was honored with a Police Communications Support Award. 

Others who were honored include: 

Kentucky State Police Civilian Award Winners (left to right): Joshua Hynes, John Rowland, Bill Rayborn, Jason Rollins, Beverly Hunt, John Davis, Melissa Halcomb, Samantha Lickliter, Christy Runyon, Shelby Grant, Sherry Bray, Sarah Emmons, Jerri Walters. Not pictured: Jerry Beasley

Police Communications Support Award

Shelby Grant, police telecommunicator I, Field Operations West Branch

Christy Runyon, police telecommunicator II, Post 9 Pikeville

Post Operations Support Award

Melissa Halcomb, administrative specialist II, Post 10 Harlan

Jerri Walters, administrative specialist III, Post 16 Henderson

Supply/Properties Management Award

William “Bill” Rayborn, postal technician II, Headquarters Frankfort

Driver’s Testing Award

John Davis, driver’s test administrator, Driver’s Testing Branch 

Forensic Services Support

Joshua Hynes, forensic scientist specialist II, Jefferson Laboratory Branch

Information Technology Award

Jason Rollins, FOR computer EX I, Electronic Crime Branch

Records Technical Support Award

Samantha Lickliter, resource management analyst II, Communications and Computer Technologies

Special Enforcement Support Award

Beverly Hunt, criminal intelligence analyst II, Intelligence Branch

Administrative Services Award

John Rowland, audio visual specialist, Public Affairs Branch

Supervisor of the Year Award

Sherry Bray, administrative branch manager, Public Affairs Branch

Career Service Achievement Award

Sarah Emmons, administrative section supervisor, Academy Branch