A telecommunicator from Mayfield is among 14 Kentucky State Police employees who were honored by the agency during its annual civilian awards ceremony Thursday in Frankfort.
KSP held the award ceremony to recognize civilian employees for their work in 2020.
“All of you are essential front-line workers who are faced with unique challenges daily and work to keep both our state troopers and Kentuckians safe at all times,” said Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey, who attended the ceremony. “Thank you for serving the commonwealth with the utmost integrity, skill and dedication.”
Jerry Beasley, a telecommunicator with KSP Post 1 in Mayfield, was honored with a Police Communications Support Award.
Others who were honored include:
Police Communications Support Award
Shelby Grant, police telecommunicator I, Field Operations West Branch
Christy Runyon, police telecommunicator II, Post 9 Pikeville
Post Operations Support Award
Melissa Halcomb, administrative specialist II, Post 10 Harlan
Jerri Walters, administrative specialist III, Post 16 Henderson
Supply/Properties Management Award
William “Bill” Rayborn, postal technician II, Headquarters Frankfort
Driver’s Testing Award
John Davis, driver’s test administrator, Driver’s Testing Branch
Forensic Services Support
Joshua Hynes, forensic scientist specialist II, Jefferson Laboratory Branch
Information Technology Award
Jason Rollins, FOR computer EX I, Electronic Crime Branch
Records Technical Support Award
Samantha Lickliter, resource management analyst II, Communications and Computer Technologies
Special Enforcement Support Award
Beverly Hunt, criminal intelligence analyst II, Intelligence Branch
Administrative Services Award
John Rowland, audio visual specialist, Public Affairs Branch
Supervisor of the Year Award
Sherry Bray, administrative branch manager, Public Affairs Branch
Career Service Achievement Award
Sarah Emmons, administrative section supervisor, Academy Branch