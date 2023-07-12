GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A construction project building new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield is getting extra help from the city.
The city recently voted in favor of an agreement to provide certain services for the subdivision being built by the nonprofit Samaritan's Purse.
It’s a big step toward getting Mayfield and its people back on their feet.
Volunteers are hard at work in the heat of the sun. It’s a very different picture from the total destruction seen after an EF-4 tornado tore through the town.
Mayfield City Council Member Lauren Carr has watched her city begin to rebuild and looks forward to the new subdivision.
"Huge asset for the city of Mayfield,” said Carr. “Samaritan’s Purse has designated this area to build over 60 homes and that they are helping tornado survivors get back into homes."
On Monday, the city of Mayfield approved a memorandum of understanding with Samaritan’s Purse. The city will add the subdivision to the city's electric and water system. When the homes are complete, Mayfield will annex the subdivision.
"The city got hit hard with the businesses being destroyed, the churches destroyed, the homes destroyed,” said Luther Harrison, the vice president of North American Ministries for Samaritan’s Purse. “This will add some tax base back to the city."
"We've had volunteers continue to pour in ever since we acquired this property in the middle of last year,” said Harrison. “Thirty-eight homes are already under construction of the 60 on that property."
Still, construction of the subdivision will take time. Carr believes it will be worth the wait.
"It's just a little bit of hope that we are rebuilding and we are coming back,” said Carr. “It's not a fast process, but we're doing the work."
So far, more than 1,600 volunteers are giving their time and skills for home building.
Houses in the subdivision will be 1,200-quare-feet to 1,500-square-feet, valued at $120,000 to $180,000.