MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City and Graves County officials will host a commemorative service on the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado.
The service, entitled: "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember" will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Graves County High School Gymnasium on Dec. 10, according to a Monday release. The public is invited to attend, officials say.
The service was originally going to be held at the War Memorial Stadium.