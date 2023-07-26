The Walmart in Mayfield, Kentucky has upgraded all of their carts.
The store posted a video on their Facebook page on July 24 telling shoppers to check out their new cart design. They are similar to the previous carts but they have a couple new features. The children’s seat at the front of the cart now has a cup holder and a place to put your phone. The new carts are also taller than the previous ones.
The new carts have been met with some mixed reviews. Several people have come forward to say the new carts are great. One commenter says “My three year old fits perfectly in the seat and I love the extra spots. It makes it less chaotic for me while I’m trying to shop and wrangle two kids.”
Others hate the new carts because they’re too tall. “As a short person, these are terrible,” says another commenter. Some even complained that the phone holder will make it easier to forget their phone or for it to be stolen.
One shopper says they will just stick to Walmart pick up.