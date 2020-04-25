GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they have taken a woman into custody after she left her six-month-old infant alone overnight.
Deputy James Clark was dispatched Saturday morning to Kendall Road in Mayfield where he spoke to the infant's grandmother who says she found the baby home alone after coming home from work and that the mother had left sometime during the night.
Sergeant Dale Mason says he and Deputy Clark began to look for the mother, 33-year-old Heather McNutt, and others she may be with.
Sergeant Mason says McNutt had been brought back to Kendall Road by another person around an hour later.
While investigating why she left the child alone, Sergeant Mason says Deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, other drug paraphernalia and cash believed to be from drug transactions.
Sergeant Mason says McNutt was taken into custody without further incident and charged with wanton endangerment, trafficking controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.