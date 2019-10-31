MAYFIELD, KY -- A Mayfield woman died in an overnight crash.
Around 8:25 p.m., Kentucky State Police were called to a two car crash at the intersection of KY 80 E and KY 1124 in Graves County.
Troopers say 27-year-old Matthew Rowland of Mayfield was driving east on KY 80 E when he was hit by a car being driven by 81-year-old Nancy Riley.
Troopers say Riley failed to stop at the intersection as she attempted to cross KY 80 and pulled into the path of Rowland.
Riley was taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.