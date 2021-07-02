SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two more people have been found at the collapsed condominium in South Florida, raising the death toll to 22.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said searchers found the victims among the rubble of the building Friday.
The mayor also has signed an emergency order to demolish the remaining part of the building once engineers have signed off on it.
She said the order was signed now so that the demolition can move quickly once a date is set.
