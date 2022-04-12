PADUCAH — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was at the Paducah City Commission meeting Wednesday evening.
Adams, who is a Paducah native, was named a Duke of Paducah by Mayor George Bray for his efforts in improving Kentucky's election system during the pandemic.
The mayor confers the Duke and Duchess of Paducah awards to people who have made an “especially meritorious contribution” to Paducah's community interests.
Adams provided the commission an with an update on where his office stands on the upcoming election while he was at the meeting.