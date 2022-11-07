DRESDEN, TN — Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn claims he has received information alleging solicitation to commit voter fraud in the northwest Tennessee town.
The Weakley County Press reports Washburn made a Facebook post last week claiming he'd received information that a person who didn't live in Dresden or own property there had attempted to register to vote using a Dresden address to "benefit a mayoral candidate they support."
Washburn later said the incident involved solicitation to unlawfully register, and that no one actually registered unlawfully, according to the article published on NWTN Today, the joint website of the Weakley County Press and The Union City Messenger.
An official with the Weakley County Election Commission Office told the Weakley County Press that they had received no voter fraud reports and were unaware of anything being reported by the district attorney's office. The DA's office also told the newspaper that it was unaware of any voter fraud allegations under investigation.
The publication reports that the mayor said he verified with District Attorney General Colin Johnson that his office had received a complaint alleging voter fraud. Washburn told the newspaper that Johnson told him personally that he'd received the same information alleging voter fraud that Washburn had received.
The newspaper says Washburn claimed the person who came to him with the allegation has "declined to move forward with anything."