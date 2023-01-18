PADUCAH — After the Paducah City Commission's unanimous decision to remove David Guess from the local governing body, leaders will discuss the process of filling the now vacant seat during a meeting on Jan. 24.
After a hearing held Tuesday in the commission chambers, the commission found Guess guilty of misconduct and approved a motion to remove him from office. That decision stems from texts Guess sent a city employee that included messages with racist connotations concerning a city commission candidate.
In a statement released Wednesday, Paducah Mayor George Bray said state statute holds that the city commission now has 30 days to fill the seat left vacant by Guess' removal. If the commission doesn't appoint a replacement within that time frame, the decision will be left up to Gov. Andy Beshear. The person appointed will serve for the remainder of Guess' unexpired term.
"In order to move this community forward and to conduct the business needed for a city government’s operations, this unexpired term should be filled as soon as possible," Bray's statement reads. "We will discuss this process at the January 24 meeting of the Paducah Board of Commissioners with the ultimate goal that evening in making a motion to appoint a member."
In the meantime, Bray says the city is notifying the McCracken County Clerk's Office and the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office about the vacancy.
In full, Bray's statement reads:
"Following last night’s decision to remove a member, the Paducah Board of Commissioners and I have reviewed the process as outlined by law to fill this unexpired term. KRS 83A.040 governs the process and states that within 30 days, the Board must fill the vacancy; otherwise, the power to fill the vacancy shifts to the Governor to fill by appointment.
"The City of Paducah also is notifying the McCracken County Clerk’s office and the Kentucky Secretary of State of the vacancy as required by law. I want to thank the community for their support during this transitional period."
