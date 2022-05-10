PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray honored local nurses and nursing home workers Tuesday at River Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation. Bray, surrounded by River Haven nurses and staff, proclaimed May 6-12 as National Nurses Week, and May 8-14 as National Nursing Home Week in Paducah.
Bray, whose wife is a registered nurse, commended the staff for the work they do every day to give personal care to residents. Bray said the role of nurses and nursing homes is becoming more important as the nation's elderly population grows, and that more nurses will be needed to help take care of loved ones.
“Your mission every day is to take care of our residents, you know, to treat them with respect and honor,” Bray told River Haven staff.
River Haven spokeswoman Krista Curlin said this week is an exciting time for River Haven to honor and celebrate the nurses and nursing home staff for the care they provide residents. She said River Haven is hosting events throughout the week, including a cookout and an ice cream day, to let workers know their work is appreciated.