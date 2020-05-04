MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The mayor of Tennessee’s largest county has issued rules for the reopening of barber shops and hair styling salons. This, after the mayor said Gov. Bill Lee only offered guidelines but not strict COVID-19-related safety requirements for the reopening of close contact establishments.
Lee has said close-contact businesses, such as salons and barber shops, will be able to open Wednesday in 89 of the 95 counties.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Lee previously told county officials that close contact businesses would open in a later phase of the reopening of Tennessee’s economy. Lee’s announcement last Wednesday “threw us a bit of a curve ball,” Harris said.
“This changed the settled expectation of many leaders around here, and caused a bit of disruption,” Harris said.
Under a plan unveiled last week, barber shops and hair salons weren't included on the list of businesses allowed to resume seeing clients under a gradual reopening of the economy in Shelby County, which includes Memphis. Now they are, under strict rules.
Those requirements include employee temperature checks, keeping hand sanitizer stocked, maintaining an appointment book with customer names and times they received service for contact tracing purposes and requiring employees to wear face coverings and gloves. Close contact businesses will also be required, if possible, to discard capes, smocks, drapes and neck strips after one use.
Harris said nail salons, tattoo shops, and massage parlors will remain closed in Shelby County. Lee is allowing nail salons and massage therapy businesses to reopen under the state’s guidance.
On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced the total number of COVID-19 cases across the state stands at 13,502 — up from 13,177 the day before. The state public health agency reported that the number of confirmed deaths in Tennessee has risen to 219, up from 210 on Sunday.
To date, 6,081 people have recovered from the illness, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.