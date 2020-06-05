PADUCAH— A forum will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. featuring the candidates for Mayor of Paducah and will be moderated by Local 6's Shamarria Morrison.
The event will be hosted by Project Speak Life, a group that aims to inspire positive expressions through the creative engagement of the arts and culture.
According to the event's Facebook page, the event's purpose is to create dialogue between African American leaders, local politicians, and the community regarding an increase in positive cultural interactions and police/community relations.