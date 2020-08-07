PADUCAH — The two men vying to be Paducah's next mayor are responding to the city's attempt to extend a property agreement with the Holiday Inn.
In 2015, the city entered into an agreement called a right of first refusal with the developers of the Holiday Inn downtown. That agreement gave the developers the right to purchase or lease the land where the old Riverside Hospital used to be for three years after the Holiday Inn was built. The developers never purchased the land, and that agreement expired in July. Now, the city is looking to extend that agreement for two years.
"We are elected to make sure that we get the best deal possible for the city," says mayoral candidate and City Commissioner Richard Abraham.
Abraham does not believe extending the ROFR is the right thing to do. Instead, he believes the city should hang onto the right to the property as an alternate location for the boutique hotel project, or for another potential developer willing to buy the land now.
"If the nursing home property is no longer on the table, then the city block is on the table," says Abraham.
Abraham maintains building a boutique hotel in the downtown parking lot is not what citizens want.
"The emails that I've gotten, I've gotten some for the project, but the majority of the emails that I've gotten and conversations that I've gotten from the folks here in the city is like, 'Hey, listen. We can have a hotel downtown, but not right here,'" says Abraham.
"The transparency as to how these things are happening is just not there," says mayoral candidate and local businessman George Bray.
Bray believes the city hasn't been up front about the extension with the Holiday Inn, or on other projects.
"I don't know the background. Nobody knows the background as to why, how these things are being, how the decisions are being made, and this is the most frustrating thing for me," says Bray, "We want to do what's right for the city, and that takes transparency, and it takes a lot of thought process with people that are going to be making decisions," says Bray.
The city commission is set to vote on whether to extend the agreement with the Holiday Inn Tuesday. The other big item on Tuesday night's agenda is approval of an agreement with Weyland Ventures to move forward with the downtown City Block Project, which is the boutique hotel project Abraham referenced.
The meeting will be held virtually, because of COVID-19 concerns.
The city commission meeting on July 14 was held in person.