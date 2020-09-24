PADUCAH — People who are registered to vote in Paducah will soon decide who will be their next mayor. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP held a forum for candidates to discuss how they would handle a variety of projects and issues in the city.
One major talking point is COVID-19 relief for people and business owners. Richard Abraham wants to see more support systems like the city's small business relief fund.
"That I think is where my focus is — is making sure the city, as the municipal, is doing what we can. But then you look out and you see other partners in the community step up and do some things. And I think, and I know that's when our city works best," Abraham said.
Abraham's opponent on the ballot, George Bray, is planning to work with the United Way of Paducah to target specific ways to help those in need.
"Our United Way has many, many great agencies that are supportive of those most in need in our community," Bray said. "And I've already met with them and pledged my support for them an I will continue to do that."
Write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas plans on making a large donation if he wins the seat in November.
"Giving back to Paducah, because of COVID-19 and the pandemic that we've seen, I will be donating my first year salary back to the citizens of Paducah because of COVID-19," Thomas said. "I'm going to ensure that I'm a leader that they can look up to and that they can depend on during this crisis because COVID's not over. We don't know how much longer it may last."
The Paducah Sun reported last year Paducah's mayor makes around $25,000. Candidates spoke about improving Paducah's south side, increasing business development, and how they would work towards racial unity in the area.
All three emphasized the importance of voting in this year's general election. The last day to register to vote in Kentucky is Oct. 5. The general election will take place on Nov. 3.