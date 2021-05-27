The McCracken County Community Career Endowment has announced the names of the 21 students awarded 2021 Educational Assistance Scholarships.
Scholarship winners are chosen based on their grade point average, financial need, achievements, and future goals. MCCCE says $22,400 was distributed among the following scholarship winners:
- Khristan White: A nursing major at Jefferson Community and Technical College.
- Camryn Moore: An arts administration and theater major at the University of Kentucky.
- Audrianna Hughes: A music education major at Murray State University.
- Nile Leggs: A health administration major at Murray State University.
- Yalaesha Moss: A health care administration major at Western Kentucky University.
- Jackson Mundy: A business management major at University of Louisville.
- Wesley Saxton: A nursing major at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
- Jordan Ware: A criminal justice major at the University of Louisville.
- Alexa White: A nursing major at the University of Louisville.
- Ar’Deja Askew: A criminology major at Western Kentucky University.
- Kymaiah Barner: A hardware engineering major at the University of Kentucky.
- Jackson Goodwin: A medical field major at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
- Sarina Hamilton: A graphic design major at Murray State University.
- Andriah Hawthorne: A music/speech therapy major at the University of Louisville.
- Jlea Humphries: A general studies major at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
- Joel Ikome: A computer science major at the University of Kentucky.
- Trinity Patterson: A criminology major at Western Kentucky University.
- Jarmorie Sabbs: A business administration major at Campbellsville University.
- Micah Spann: A computer science major at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
- Dujuan Thomas: A communications major at the University of Louisville.
- Alexia Tyler: A human development major at the University of Louisville.
Additionally, MCCCE announced the following scholarships and awards:
Fifteenth annual Ronald McDonald House Charities laptop awardees
Ar’Daja Askew: Paducah Tilghman High School senior majoring in criminology at Western Kentucky University.
Kymaiah Barner: Paducah Tilghman High School senior majoring in computer hardware engineering at the University of Kentucky.
Ninth annual Charles Hicks Memorial Scholarships
KneAhjha Farmer: Paducah Tilghman High School senior majoring in fashion design at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Camdon Marshall: Paducah Tilghman High School senior majoring in physical therapy at the University of Kentucky.
Fifth annual B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship
Micah Spann: Paducah Tilghman High School senior majoring in computer science at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Paxton Scholars
Scholarships and laptops will also be presented to six students in Class X of the Paxton Scholars Program. MCCCE says Tyonia Talley, Hanna Scott, Tasjiair Jones, Jasmine Meadows, Elijah Patrick and Alexander Mayes will receive scholarship funds totaling $7,000 earned during their junior and senior years of high school, plus a college-ready laptop and carrying case. MCCCE says they will also receive additional funds next year, which they will earn during their first two semesters of college. Funds received are based on the student's GPAs.
Seven students in Class IX of the Paxton Scholars Program will receive funds earned during their 2021 spring college semester, MCCCE says.
Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring/Tutoring Enrichment Program
$1,200 grants were awarded to five area mentoring and tutoring organizations: Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries Inc., L.I.F.E. Community Inc., the Carson Center, Black Coal and Roses Society Young Girls Organization and the Tornado Alley Youth Services Center.
MCCCE says no one applied for the annual Second Chance Scholarship this year, but the nonprofit will offer the scholarship again next year.
For more information about the McCracken County Community Career Endowment, visit mccce.org.