PADUCAH — Four recently-hired African American Paducah Public Schools employees were recognized Monday by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment.
The program, which works to address education and employment needs in the Black community in Paducah and McCracken County, awarded each of the teachers $1,000.
MCCCE offers $1,000 incentives to certified teachers, counselors and administrators though its African American Teacher Recruitment Program.
The teachers awarded with the incentives Monday include Paducah Tilghman High School Athletics Director Deatrik Kinney, PTHS Football Coach Sean Thompson, PTHS Assistant Football Coach Steve Lovelace, and Paducah Middle School Principal Geco Ross. They were recognized Monday afternoon during a reception at the Innovation Hub.
The district currently has an African American student population of 48% MCCCE wants to make sure the staff population reflects that.
"They need to be able to look at someone in front of them — maybe a teacher, or a counselor, or an administrator — that looks like them and gives them some ideas that 'Hey, I could be that someday too,'" MCCCE Executive Director Don Mitchell said. "And that's why this program to us is so important, because we need them in front of them. We need them for encouragement, for ambitious goals, and they might see that 'Hey, I could be that.'"
