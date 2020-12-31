WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the efforts to increase direct COVID-19 relief payments to $2,000 "socialism for rich people."
In his second day of attacks on the bill, McConnell accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of creating a bill that sends" thousands of dollars to people who don't need the help," and also blocked requests from Schumer and Sanders (I-Vt.) to hold votes on the bill this week.
“Socialism for rich people is a terrible way to help the American families that are actually struggling," McConnell says. “Let me say that again. Borrowing from our grandkids to do socialism for rich people is a terrible way to get help to families who actually need it. Washington Democrats took President Trump’s suggestion and skewed it so the checks would benefit even more high-earning households."
In his speech, McConnell said "socialism for rich people" four times.
Sanders responded by saying, "the majority leader helped lead this body to pass Trump's tax bill. You want to talk about socialism for the rich Mr. Majority Leader!"
Sanders also took to Twitter to express his distaste.
I’m delighted that Mitch McConnell suddenly decided to care about “socialism for the rich”! That means the huge tax breaks for billionaires that he helped pass—not the $2,000 direct payments that America’s struggling working-class families desperately need. pic.twitter.com/wtIZI8ZAO8— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 31, 2020
All of a sudden Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are worried that someone in America might get a $2,000 check "who doesn't need it."— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 31, 2020
Funny. They had no problem giving a $1.4 billion tax break to Charles Koch and his family with a net worth of $113 billion. What hypocrisy!
Many other Republicans say the measure the House approved earlier this week will give too much aid to six-figure earners. Politico says the House's bill would send checks to higher earners more than the two previous rounds of direct payments, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
“Imagine a family of five where the parents earn $250,000 per year and have not seen any income loss this past year. Speaker Pelosi and Senator Sanders want to send them $5,000 from Uncle Sam," McConnell said.
Sanders countered McConnell by saying that in the bill "virtually nothing goes to the very, very rich. The overwhelming majority of those funds go to the middle class, the working class, low-income people who in the midst of the pandemic are in desperate economic condition."
Despite McConnell's continued objections, President Trump has tweeted in supportive of what the House did and some Senate Republicans say they support it, as well.
$2000 ASAP!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020
The House is gone until the new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3.
Politico is reporting Schumer joined an effort from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to press McConnell to allow a stand-alone vote on $2,000 stimulus checks in addition to Trump's demands for election fraud commission and repealing tech protections for big tech companies.
“Democrats are willing to vote on all the other issues the Republicans say the president supposedly cares about. Just let us vote on a clean bill for the $2,000 checks,” Schumer said in the debate.
Politico is reporting Graham said on a Thursday morning interview on "Fox & Friends," that "if you had a stand-alone vote on the $2,000 check, it might pass" the Senate and although “70% of Republicans don’t want to go to 2,000 [dollars],” he said, “I’m with the president on this.”
The House voted on Monday to approve $2,00 stimulus checks, but McConnell refused a stand-alone vote on the direct payments, instead, made clear nothing would move forward in the chamber that doesn't include Trump's other two priorities: a full repeal of online liability protections and an investigation into alleged voter fraud.
On Thursday, Graham said, "We have seven Republicans who've already said they would vote for it. We need five more. I think if we had the vote, we would get there." Graham says the President "wants three things: a commission to investigate fraud, $2,000 checks, and to repeal Section 230. I'm urging Senator McConnell to give a stand-alone vote in the new Congress after January 3rd on all three measures."
Politico says Graham is likely to get little support for all the proposal even after the new Congress gathers on Monday.