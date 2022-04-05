Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Congressman James Comer (KY-01) introduced legislation Tuesday designed to help secure more federal resources for internal recreation and maintenance needs at Land Between the Lakes (LBL).
The Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act will also institute changes to "preserve LBL's natural heritage," according to a press release from Sen. McConnell's office.
The bill would establish LBL as a separate unit of the National Forest System with it's own budget. If passed, the bill authorizes at least $8 million a year in federal funds for LBL.
The legislation would also change the makeup of LBL's advisory board, requiring the board consist of 13 members and placing more control over the board at the local level, rather than the state or federal level.
Members would be able to serve multiple terms, but not consecutively, and would be required to meet twice a year. The board would also be required to distribute notices and minutes of meetings to the public.
According to Sen. McConnell, the legislation also encourages U.S. Forest Services to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with state and local law enforcement to clarify jurisdictional issues like policing.
“As Kentucky’s senior Senator, I see it as my responsibility to ensure the Land Between the Lakes is well-funded, well-maintained, and well-preserved for generations to come,' Sen. McConnell said. "From increasing funding, to providing better oversight, to properly safeguarding the area’s heritage and natural resources, this legislation takes the best ideas from community stakeholders and will preserve LBL’s future. I look forward to leading it to passage in the United States Senate.”