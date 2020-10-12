LEXINGTON, KY- Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and democratic challenger Amy McGrath debated for the first, and only time on Monday.
They discussed the pandemic, economic relief, and the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. This as the United States is nearing 8,000,000 cases of COVID-19, and more than 214,000 coronavirus deaths. McGrath said McConnell hasn't handled the pandemic well as Senate Majority Leader.
"His one job is to help America through this crisis right now, and passing legislation to keep our economy afloat so that people can make ends meet," McGrath said. "And instead of doing that he is trying to ram through a supreme court nominee right now."
McConnell cited gridlock in congress for slowing the relief process.
"I laid out a bill in the senate about a month ago that provided liability protections so that people didn't get sued as a result of how they handled this, kids in school, jobs, health care, we couldn't get a single democrat to vote for it," McConnell said.
The conversation then shifted to the Breonna Taylor case. Both candidates said they would not defund the police. The moderator asked if they felt Taylor received justice, after no charges were filed against the officers involved in her death.
"This was an incredible tragedy, a botched job, a terrible outcome. But law enforcement has to apply the law, and they're doing the best they can," McConnell said. "I don't have any advice to give them, but I think in terms of justice in America we have to follow the laws that were written."
"I think leaders have to take a step back and recognize that we need change in this country. That there is systemic racism, that we have to tackle issues of equity and equality," McGrath said. "I actually have a plan to do that, it's called equality for all, and we put it together not just with me but with leaders all around Kentucky. That's what you're supposed to do as a leader."
This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of the general election.