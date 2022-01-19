U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Tuesday that $465,492,000 has been provided by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) to complete construction of the Kentucky Lock and Dam Project.
According to Sen. McConnell, the funds were provided through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed through congress last year.
Since Congress authorized the project in 1996, over $1 billion in funding has been committed to construct a new and larger lock.
According to USACE, the incomplete lock causes some of the longest shipping delays in the country. Once completed, the hope is these shipping delays will be eliminated.
“Once finished, the new Kentucky Lock and Dam will allow the Commonwealth to take full advantage of our location at the heart of America’s inland waterways system and provide numerous advantages to Kentucky businesses and families," Sen. McConnell said. "I am committed to continuing my partnerships with our local, state, and federal leaders to ensure the Army Corps can finish the job and finally complete this overdue improvement.”