Mitch McConnell MGN

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation that would change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in Kentucky.

A McConnell ally says the bill most certainly doesn’t signal an opening is contemplated.

The measure would remove the governor’s ability to make his own choice if a Senate seat opened up. Republicans hold both of Kentucky's Senate seats. Gov. Andy Beshear is a Democrat. If the bill becomes law, the governor would have to choose from names provided by party leaders from the same party as the ex-senator.

The bill was advanced by a Kentucky House committee Friday. That leaves it one step away from clearing the legislature. 

Read more: https://bit.ly/3rKeLIP